    63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Exhibition

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Danielle Fountaine 

    U.S. Space Force   

    The 63rd Torrance Armed Forces Day was held on May 17, 2025 in Torrance, CA. B-Roll contains footage of SBD3 command touring the armed forces exhibits.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 12:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964885
    VIRIN: 250517-O-HV429-4938
    Filename: DOD_111039353
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

