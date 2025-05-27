Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    63rd Torrance Armed Forces Day 5K for Freedom

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Danielle Fountaine 

    U.S. Space Force   

    The 63rd Torrance Armed Forces Day was held on May 17, 2025 in Torrance, CA. B-Roll contains footage of the 5K for Freedom.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964876
    VIRIN: 250517-O-HV429-1767
    Filename: DOD_111039329
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Torrance Armed Forces Day 5K for Freedom, by Danielle Fountaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ussf
    LAAFB
    SBD3
    TAFDA 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download