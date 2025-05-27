The 63rd Torrance Armed Forces Day was held on May 17, 2025 in Torrance, CA. B-Roll contains footage of the 5K for Freedom.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 12:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964876
|VIRIN:
|250517-O-HV429-1767
|Filename:
|DOD_111039329
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 63rd Torrance Armed Forces Day 5K for Freedom, by Danielle Fountaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.