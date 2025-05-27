Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    711th Human Performance Wing_Standards Readiness Review

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The 711th Human Performance Wing (HPW) conducts a Standards Readiness Review at the National Museum of the United States Air Force May 28, 2025, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The 711th HPW is a unique combination of the Human Effectiveness Directorate (RH) and the US Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM). The synergies of combining the ideas, resources and technologies of these units position the 711 HPW as a world leader in the study and advancement of human performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law and Ken Larock)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 12:33
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US

