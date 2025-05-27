The 711th Human Performance Wing (HPW) conducts a Standards Readiness Review at the National Museum of the United States Air Force May 28, 2025, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The 711th HPW is a unique combination of the Human Effectiveness Directorate (RH) and the US Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM). The synergies of combining the ideas, resources and technologies of these units position the 711 HPW as a world leader in the study and advancement of human performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law and Ken Larock)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 12:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964875
|VIRIN:
|250523-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111039319
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 711th Human Performance Wing_Standards Readiness Review, by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.