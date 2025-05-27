Caisson Detachment Returns to Arlington

The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Detachment returned to Arlington National Cemetery (AN)C as part of a limited reintegration of the Caisson back into funeral services. This reintegration insures a safe return to their duties of escorting our nation's heroes to their final resting place. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 14:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964874
|VIRIN:
|250602-A-GA562-3441
|Filename:
|DOD_111039317
|Length:
|00:13:35
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
