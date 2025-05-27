Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caisson Detachment Returns to Arlington

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Detachment returned to Arlington National Cemetery (AN)C as part of a limited reintegration of the Caisson back into funeral services. This reintegration insures a safe return to their duties of escorting our nation's heroes to their final resting place. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Holmes)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 14:07
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US

