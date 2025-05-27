Maj Gen Livingston Visit MARCORSPTFAC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James Livingston, Medal of Honor recipient and first commander of Marine Forces Reserve, visits the Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, May 30, 2025. Livingston served as the first commander of Marine Forces Reserve from July 1992 to October 1994. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith and Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)