Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James Livingston, Medal of Honor recipient and first commander of Marine Forces Reserve, visits the Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, May 30, 2025. Livingston served as the first commander of Marine Forces Reserve from July 1992 to October 1994. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith and Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964869
|VIRIN:
|250602-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111039274
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Maj Gen Livingston Visit MARCORSPTFAC, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas and Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.