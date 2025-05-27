Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj Gen Livingston Visit MARCORSPTFAC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Isaiah Smith

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James Livingston, Medal of Honor recipient and first commander of Marine Forces Reserve, visits the Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, May 30, 2025. Livingston served as the first commander of Marine Forces Reserve from July 1992 to October 1994. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith and Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 12:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964869
    VIRIN: 250602-M-RY790-1001
    Filename: DOD_111039274
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj Gen Livingston Visit MARCORSPTFAC, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas and Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veteran, MARFORRES, medal of honor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download