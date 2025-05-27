1st Air Cavalry Brigade Trains MAS-T sUAS Drone Pilots

Staff Sgt. Garrett Butts, drone training NCOIC, assigned to the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, describes his team's newest training program, the Modern Adversary Small Unmanned Aerial System Tactics Team, or MAST-T, on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 14, 2025. The MAST-T is at the forefront of innovation for drone combat training for the U.S. Army, and is opening an innovation lab to standardize drone training Army-wide. (U.S. Army video by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)
