    1st Air Cavalry Brigade Trains MAS-T sUAS Drone Pilots

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Lyca Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Staff Sgt. Garrett Butts, drone training NCOIC, assigned to the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, describes his team's newest training program, the Modern Adversary Small Unmanned Aerial System Tactics Team, or MAST-T, on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 14, 2025. The MAST-T is at the forefront of innovation for drone combat training for the U.S. Army, and is opening an innovation lab to standardize drone training Army-wide. (U.S. Army video by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 13:32
    Location: TEXAS, US

    1st Cavalry Division
    drones
    US Army
    SUAS Program
    Drone Assets
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade

