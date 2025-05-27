Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer fun highlights latest Team Hanscom Today episode

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    Summer camps and volunteer opportunities for this year’s Summer Bash are the focus of this Team Hanscom Today episode, hosted by Capt. Sammantha Jones. Volunteers are needed for the June 13 event and will receive a free 2025 Summer Bash T-shirt. The episode also highlights upcoming youth camps through the Hanscom Youth Center and features a spotlight on Platform One, the DoD’s enterprise software delivery platform. Watch now to learn more.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    TAGS

    Hanscom AFB
    Platform One
    Youth Summer Camp
    Summer Bash 2025

