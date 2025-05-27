Summer camps and volunteer opportunities for this year’s Summer Bash are the focus of this Team Hanscom Today episode, hosted by Capt. Sammantha Jones. Volunteers are needed for the June 13 event and will receive a free 2025 Summer Bash T-shirt. The episode also highlights upcoming youth camps through the Hanscom Youth Center and features a spotlight on Platform One, the DoD’s enterprise software delivery platform. Watch now to learn more.
(U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 12:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|964865
|VIRIN:
|250528-F-PR861-3491
|Filename:
|DOD_111039245
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Summer fun highlights latest Team Hanscom Today episode, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.