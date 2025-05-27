Summer fun highlights latest Team Hanscom Today episode

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Summer camps and volunteer opportunities for this year’s Summer Bash are the focus of this Team Hanscom Today episode, hosted by Capt. Sammantha Jones. Volunteers are needed for the June 13 event and will receive a free 2025 Summer Bash T-shirt. The episode also highlights upcoming youth camps through the Hanscom Youth Center and features a spotlight on Platform One, the DoD’s enterprise software delivery platform. Watch now to learn more.

(U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)