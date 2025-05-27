Army Reserve's 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment Soldiers hold slingload training at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Colter Lee Kincaid with the Army Reserve's 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment discusses the training plan for slingload training May 22, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training was supported by two helicopters and crews from the Wisconsin National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment flying UH-60 Black Hawks. The training lasted several hours on the installation's Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)