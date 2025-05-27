Sgt. 1st Class Colter Lee Kincaid with the Army Reserve's 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment discusses the training plan for slingload training May 22, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training was supported by two helicopters and crews from the Wisconsin National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment flying UH-60 Black Hawks. The training lasted several hours on the installation's Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 12:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964863
|VIRIN:
|250522-A-OK556-5072
|Filename:
|DOD_111039197
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Reserve's 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment Soldiers hold slingload training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS
