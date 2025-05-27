Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve's 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment Soldiers hold slingload training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sgt. 1st Class Colter Lee Kincaid with the Army Reserve's 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment discusses the training plan for slingload training May 22, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training was supported by two helicopters and crews from the Wisconsin National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment flying UH-60 Black Hawks. The training lasted several hours on the installation's Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 12:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 964863
    VIRIN: 250522-A-OK556-5072
    Filename: DOD_111039197
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    1-147th Aviation Regiment

