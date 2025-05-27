Faith, Hope, Love, and Hard Hats: Western North Carolina’s Road to Recovery

In response to Hurricane Helene’s impact on western North Carolina, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joined local, state, and federal partners to support critical debris removal operations in Lake Lure, North Carolina, May, 30, 2025. This video highlights USACE’s mission to restore safe access and support community recovery and features a Lake Lure resident who now plays a direct role in debris management (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
05.30.2025
06.02.2025
Video Productions
|964859
|250530-A-FB511-7209
|DOD_111039072
|00:02:01
|Location:
LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
