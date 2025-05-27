Faith, Hope, Love, and Hard Hats: Western North Carolina’s Road to Recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In response to Hurricane Helene’s impact on western North Carolina, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joined local, state, and federal partners to support critical debris removal operations in Lake Lure, North Carolina, May, 30, 2025. This video highlights USACE’s mission to restore safe access and support community recovery and features a Lake Lure resident who now plays a direct role in debris management (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).