    Faith, Hope, Love, and Hard Hats: Western North Carolina’s Road to Recovery

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    In response to Hurricane Helene’s impact on western North Carolina, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joined local, state, and federal partners to support critical debris removal operations in Lake Lure, North Carolina, May, 30, 2025. This video highlights USACE’s mission to restore safe access and support community recovery and features a Lake Lure resident who now plays a direct role in debris management (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Location: LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene relief

