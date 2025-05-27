Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: B-2 Spirits Receive Hot-Pit Refueling at Whiteman AFB

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings 

    509th Bomb Wing

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers receive fuel during hot-pit refueling operations at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 28, 2025. Hot-pit refueling is the practice of refueling an aircraft immediately after landing while keeping the engines running, which increases the response time in an operational environment and enables more effective power projection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964857
    VIRIN: 250528-F-TE518-1001
    Filename: DOD_111038997
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    Department of Defense
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-2

