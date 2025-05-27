B-Roll: B-2 Spirits Receive Hot-Pit Refueling at Whiteman AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-2 Spirit stealth bombers receive fuel during hot-pit refueling operations at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 28, 2025. Hot-pit refueling is the practice of refueling an aircraft immediately after landing while keeping the engines running, which increases the response time in an operational environment and enables more effective power projection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)