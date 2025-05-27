B-2 Spirit stealth bombers receive fuel during hot-pit refueling operations at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 28, 2025. Hot-pit refueling is the practice of refueling an aircraft immediately after landing while keeping the engines running, which increases the response time in an operational environment and enables more effective power projection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964857
|VIRIN:
|250528-F-TE518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111038997
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: B-2 Spirits Receive Hot-Pit Refueling at Whiteman AFB, by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
