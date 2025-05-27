Operation Healthy Delta is part of the OSD Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program, where military personnel deliver no-cost medical services to civilians in medically underserved areas. This mission provides hands-on, real-world training for service members while directly supporting the health and well-being of local communities.
This work, IRT provides critical healthcare services, training in Missouri, by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IRT provides critical healthcare services, training in Missouri
