    IRT provides critical healthcare services, training in Missouri

    SIKESTON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    Operation Healthy Delta is part of the OSD Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program, where military personnel deliver no-cost medical services to civilians in medically underserved areas. This mission provides hands-on, real-world training for service members while directly supporting the health and well-being of local communities.

    Location: SIKESTON, MISSOURI, US

