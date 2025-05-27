25-SCR150 Middle East Red Balloon 2024

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office received a report from a U.S. military Service consisting of one minute and thirty-six seconds of full-motion video footage captured by a camera aboard a U.S. military platform in the Middle East in 2024. According to the reporting Service, the recording likely depicts a slow-moving spheroidal object.
AARO assesses, with high confidence, that the object depicted in the video is almost certainly (≥95% likelihood) a consumer-grade reflective foil balloon. AARO bases its assessment on the object's strong morphological consistency with other resolved imagery depicting balloons and its behavioral correlation with recorded wind speed and direction during the event.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 08:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964843
|Filename:
|DOD_111038535
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
