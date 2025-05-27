Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25-SCR150 Middle East Red Balloon 2024

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office

    The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office received a report from a U.S. military Service consisting of one minute and thirty-six seconds of full-motion video footage captured by a camera aboard a U.S. military platform in the Middle East in 2024. According to the reporting Service, the recording likely depicts a slow-moving spheroidal object.
    AARO assesses, with high confidence, that the object depicted in the video is almost certainly (≥95% likelihood) a consumer-grade reflective foil balloon. AARO bases its assessment on the object's strong morphological consistency with other resolved imagery depicting balloons and its behavioral correlation with recorded wind speed and direction during the event.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964843
    Filename: DOD_111038535
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

