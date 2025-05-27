Medal of Honor Staff Sgt. Macario Garcia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964830" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

We proudly honor the legacy of Staff Sgt. Macario Garcia, who bravely fought in World War II on Grosshau, Germany, Nov. 27, 1944. His conspicuous heroism, his inspiring, courageous conduct, and his complete disregard for his personal safety earned him the distinguished Medal of Honor, a testament to his dedication and valor. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



"Pride of the Nation" by Damon Criswell is licensed by De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com









Citation

While an acting squad leader of Company B, 22d Infantry, on 27 November 1944, near Grosshau, Germany, he single handedly assaulted two enemy machine-gun emplacements. Attacking prepared positions on a wooded hill, which could be approached only through meager cover, his company was pinned down by intense machine-gun fire and subjected to a concentrated artillery and mortar barrage. Although painfully wounded, he refused to be evacuated and on his own initiative crawled forward alone until he reached a position near an enemy emplacement. Hurling grenades, he boldly assaulted the position, destroyed the gun, and with his rifle killed three of the enemy who attempted to escape. When he rejoined his company, a second machine gun opened fire and again the intrepid soldier went forward, utterly disregarding his own safety. He stormed the position and destroyed the gun, killed three more Germans, and captured four prisoners. He fought on with his unit until the objective was taken and only then did he permit himself to be removed for medical care. SSgt. (then Pvt.) Garcia's conspicuous heroism, his inspiring, courageous conduct, and his complete disregard for his personal safety wiped out two enemy emplacements and enabled his company to advance and secure its objective.