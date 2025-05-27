Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Staff Sgt. Macario Garcia

    GRAFENWOOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    We proudly honor the legacy of Staff Sgt. Macario Garcia, who bravely fought in World War II on Grosshau, Germany, Nov. 27, 1944. His conspicuous heroism, his inspiring, courageous conduct, and his complete disregard for his personal safety earned him the distinguished Medal of Honor, a testament to his dedication and valor. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Citation
    While an acting squad leader of Company B, 22d Infantry, on 27 November 1944, near Grosshau, Germany, he single handedly assaulted two enemy machine-gun emplacements. Attacking prepared positions on a wooded hill, which could be approached only through meager cover, his company was pinned down by intense machine-gun fire and subjected to a concentrated artillery and mortar barrage. Although painfully wounded, he refused to be evacuated and on his own initiative crawled forward alone until he reached a position near an enemy emplacement. Hurling grenades, he boldly assaulted the position, destroyed the gun, and with his rifle killed three of the enemy who attempted to escape. When he rejoined his company, a second machine gun opened fire and again the intrepid soldier went forward, utterly disregarding his own safety. He stormed the position and destroyed the gun, killed three more Germans, and captured four prisoners. He fought on with his unit until the objective was taken and only then did he permit himself to be removed for medical care. SSgt. (then Pvt.) Garcia's conspicuous heroism, his inspiring, courageous conduct, and his complete disregard for his personal safety wiped out two enemy emplacements and enabled his company to advance and secure its objective.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 06:31
    Location: GRAFENWOOEHR, BAYERN, DE

