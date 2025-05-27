522nd Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Clean Copy

The 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater conducted a change of command ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 2025 on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, IT. The outgoing commander Lt. Col. Rich Smith relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jason Harrington over the 522nd MI BN which was constituted on Sept. 1, 1950 at Fort Bragg, N.C. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)
05.22.2025
06.02.2025
Video Productions
|Location:
IT
