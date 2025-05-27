Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    522nd Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater conducted a change of command ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 2025 on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, IT. The outgoing commander Lt. Col. Rich Smith relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jason Harrington over the 522nd MI BN which was constituted on Sept. 1, 1950 at Fort Bragg, N.C. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 05:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964826
    VIRIN: 250522-A-FG870-4604
    Filename: DOD_111038296
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download