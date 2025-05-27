522nd Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater conducted a change of command ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 2025 on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, IT. The outgoing commander Lt. Col. Rich Smith relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jason Harrington over the 522nd MI BN which was constituted on Sept. 1, 1950 at Fort Bragg, N.C. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)