U.S. Marines attend the Nashville Superspeedway as part of Marine Week Nashville 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, June 1, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living 'Semper Fidelis' or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 04:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964822
|VIRIN:
|250601-M-AQ293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111038269
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week Nashville 2025, by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.