Marine Week Nashville 2025: Breakfast with Sergeant Major

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, joins Staff Noncommissioned Officers with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Marine Week Nashville for breakfast in Nashville, Tennessee, June 1, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every climb and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’, or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 04:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964821
|VIRIN:
|250601-M-BL153-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111038268
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
