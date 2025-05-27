Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Nashville 2025: Lt. Col. Eugene Gray Payne IV Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Eugene Gray Payne IV, a pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 (HMLA-773) is interviewed during Marine Week Nashville, in Nashville, Tennessee, June 1, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every climb and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’, or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 04:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 964818
    VIRIN: 250601-M-BL153-3001
    Filename: DOD_111038246
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Nashville 2025: Lt. Col. Eugene Gray Payne IV Interview, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download