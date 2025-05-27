8th Army Best Squad Competion 2025: Stress Shoot B-roll

U.S. Soldiers from across the South Korean Peninsula participate in a stress shoot a part of the annual Eigth Army Best Warrior Competition, on Ingman Range, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 2. The Eigth Army's Best Squad Competion recognizes the most elite squads that are made up of Soldiers who demonstrate the highest level of Esprit De Corps and showcase proficency in warrior combat skills. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Philemon Tan)
|06.01.2025
|06.02.2025 03:25
|B-Roll
|964815
|250602-A-UC770-5845
|DOD_111038158
|00:02:33
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|1
|1
