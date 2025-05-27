8th Army Best Squad Competion 2025: Stress Shoot B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from across the South Korean Peninsula participate in a stress shoot a part of the annual Eigth Army Best Warrior Competition, on Ingman Range, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 2. The Eigth Army's Best Squad Competion recognizes the most elite squads that are made up of Soldiers who demonstrate the highest level of Esprit De Corps and showcase proficency in warrior combat skills. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Philemon Tan)