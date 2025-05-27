Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Army Best Squad Competion 2025: Stress Shoot B-roll

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Soldiers from across the South Korean Peninsula participate in a stress shoot a part of the annual Eigth Army Best Warrior Competition, on Ingman Range, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 2. The Eigth Army's Best Squad Competion recognizes the most elite squads that are made up of Soldiers who demonstrate the highest level of Esprit De Corps and showcase proficency in warrior combat skills. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Philemon Tan)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 03:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964815
    VIRIN: 250602-A-UC770-5845
    Filename: DOD_111038158
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    eigth army
    Army best squad
    BSC2025
    8ABestSquad
    8ABSC

