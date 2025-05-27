Maritime Prepositioning Force Offload

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts an offload of combat equipment ahead of Freedom Banner 25, on Dogu Beach in Pohang, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2025. Freedom Banner 25 is a United States Marine Corps and U.S. Navy exercise, where equipment was transported from ships to the shore in preparation for an exercise on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)