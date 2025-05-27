The 3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts an offload of combat equipment ahead of Freedom Banner 25, on Dogu Beach in Pohang, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2025. Freedom Banner 25 is a United States Marine Corps and U.S. Navy exercise, where equipment was transported from ships to the shore in preparation for an exercise on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 01:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964802
|VIRIN:
|250301-A-KM154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111037853
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAM-GU, POHANG-SI, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maritime Prepositioning Force Offload, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.