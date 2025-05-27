Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Prepositioning Force Offload

    NAM-GU, POHANG-SI, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The 3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts an offload of combat equipment ahead of Freedom Banner 25, on Dogu Beach in Pohang, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2025. Freedom Banner 25 is a United States Marine Corps and U.S. Navy exercise, where equipment was transported from ships to the shore in preparation for an exercise on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 01:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: NAM-GU, POHANG-SI, KR

    South Korea
    Marine Corps
    United States Navy
    Maritime Operation
    Freedom Banner 25

