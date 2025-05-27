Pacific Update: U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll hosts Memorial Day ceremony

U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll held a Memorial Day ceremony, joining with local government officials to honor service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The ceremony commenced with opening remarks from Colonel Andrew Morgan, commander of the U.S. Army garrison Kwajalein Atoll, followed by remarks from retired Navy Captain Kevin Melody, a resident of Kwajalein.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 22:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964800
|VIRIN:
|250528-F-WN543-2437
|Filename:
|DOD_111037713
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
