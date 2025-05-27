Pacific Update: U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll hosts Memorial Day ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964800" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll held a Memorial Day ceremony, joining with local government officials to honor service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The ceremony commenced with opening remarks from Colonel Andrew Morgan, commander of the U.S. Army garrison Kwajalein Atoll, followed by remarks from retired Navy Captain Kevin Melody, a resident of Kwajalein.