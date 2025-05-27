Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll hosts Memorial Day ceremony

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    05.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll held a Memorial Day ceremony, joining with local government officials to honor service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The ceremony commenced with opening remarks from Colonel Andrew Morgan, commander of the U.S. Army garrison Kwajalein Atoll, followed by remarks from retired Navy Captain Kevin Melody, a resident of Kwajalein.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 22:58
    Location: MH

    Memorial Day
    Marshall Islands
    Kwajalein Atoll
    US Army Kwajalein Atoll

