603d Chinook hookup team DARTEX

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), recover a simulated downed Chinook that was rigged by the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, May 29, 2025. Aviation unit maintenance and aviation intermediate maintenance units form DARTs from within their personnel assets and perform various operations such as: assess repair requirements, repair the aircraft or prepare it for a one-time evacuation mission, rig the aircraft for recovery and destroy, or take part in the destruction of, a disabled aircraft that is to be abandoned. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)