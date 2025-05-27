Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    603d Chinook recovery DARTEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), recover a simulated downed Chinook that was rigged by the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, May 29, 2025. Aviation unit maintenance and aviation intermediate maintenance units form DARTs from within their personnel assets and perform various operations such as: assess repair requirements, repair the aircraft or prepare it for a one-time evacuation mission, rig the aircraft for recovery and destroy, or take part in the destruction of, a disabled aircraft that is to be abandoned. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964795
    VIRIN: 250529-A-BY519-3809
    Filename: DOD_111037653
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 603d Chinook recovery DARTEX, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download