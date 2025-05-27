Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK-U.S. Joint Memorial Day Ceremony

    IMJINGAK, SOUTH KOREA

    05.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    United States Forces Korea service members participated in a Republic of Korea-United States Joint Memorial Day Ceremony and educational tour at the Veterans Complex in Paju, Imjingak, on May 22, 2025. The ceremony honored the heroes of both countries who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War. The educational tour took place in Camp Greaves, which gave the service members insight into the ecological, cultural, and historical significance of the camp. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 01:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964794
    VIRIN: 250523-A-KM154-1001
    Filename: DOD_111037652
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IMJINGAK, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK-U.S. Joint Memorial Day Ceremony, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    Memorial Day
    USFK
    Camp Greaves History Park Educational Tour Program
    Camp Greaves

