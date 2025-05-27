ROK-U.S. Joint Memorial Day Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Forces Korea service members participated in a Republic of Korea-United States Joint Memorial Day Ceremony and educational tour at the Veterans Complex in Paju, Imjingak, on May 22, 2025. The ceremony honored the heroes of both countries who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War. The educational tour took place in Camp Greaves, which gave the service members insight into the ecological, cultural, and historical significance of the camp. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)