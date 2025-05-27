Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enabling the mission: Staff Sgt. Baumbaugh

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaselynn Baumbaugh, 8th Medical Group mental health NCOIC, speaks on the importance of her work on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 28, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 20:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 964793
    VIRIN: 250528-F-NJ333-1001
    Filename: DOD_111037618
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enabling the mission: Staff Sgt. Baumbaugh, by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

