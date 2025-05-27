Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors - May 22, 2025

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Sailors and civilians gathered at the flagpole outside of the Norman Sisisky Engineering and Management Building at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) the morning of May 22, solemn yet resolute as salutes were raised with the colors flying high above the forming crowd. United as one, the crowd joined for the annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors – an event aimed to bring the shipyard together in reverence and remembrance of those devoted service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation’s freedom, lost but never forgotten.

    Check out this video of the full ceremony. You can also read more here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/498806/honoring-our-fallen-heroes-norfolk-naval-shipyard-stands-together-annual-memorial-day-fall-colors

    #NNSY #PressForwardTeam #americasnavy250

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 20:39
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Memorial Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Navy 250

