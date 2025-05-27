Norfolk Naval Shipyard Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors - May 22, 2025

Sailors and civilians gathered at the flagpole outside of the Norman Sisisky Engineering and Management Building at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) the morning of May 22, solemn yet resolute as salutes were raised with the colors flying high above the forming crowd. United as one, the crowd joined for the annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors – an event aimed to bring the shipyard together in reverence and remembrance of those devoted service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation’s freedom, lost but never forgotten.
Check out this video of the full ceremony. You can also read more here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/498806/honoring-our-fallen-heroes-norfolk-naval-shipyard-stands-together-annual-memorial-day-fall-colors
