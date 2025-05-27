U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, embark on the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 28, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 20:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964791
|VIRIN:
|250530-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111037600
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART: Amphibious Combat Vehicles Embark USS Harpers Ferry, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.