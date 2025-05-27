Pfc. Payton Etzel, a combat medic specialist with the 294th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), 109th Medical Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, gives an Army 250th birthday shoutout during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08 at Fort Johnson, La. on May 30, 2025. The 294th MCAS is operating the JRTC Aid Station Rear (JASR) which provides 24/7 Role 1 care, delivering immediate treatment for illnesses and injuries.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 19:36
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|964790
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-QO425-9353
|Filename:
|DOD_111037531
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pfc. Payton Etzel Army250 Shout-out, by SFC William Prahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.