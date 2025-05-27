Iowa medic exemplifies medical professionalism at JRTC

Sgt. Makinzee Nichols, a combat medic specialist with the 294th Medical Company Area Support, (MCAS), 109th Medical Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard describes Role 1 medical treatment during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08 at Fort Johnson, La. on May 30, 2025. Role 1 includes initial trauma care and forward resuscitation, not including surgical care. The 294th MCAS is operating the JRTC Aid Station Rear (JASR) which provides 24/7 care, delivering immediate treatment for illnesses and injuries.
|05.30.2025
|06.01.2025 18:03
|Interviews
|964788
|250530-A-QO425-5231
|DOD_111037516
|00:01:23
|LOUISIANA, US
|ST. CHARLES, IOWA, US
|WASHINGTON, IOWA, US
|WINTERSET, IOWA, US
|1
|1
