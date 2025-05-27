Iowa medic exemplifies medical professionalism at JRTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Makinzee Nichols, a combat medic specialist with the 294th Medical Company Area Support, (MCAS), 109th Medical Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard describes Role 1 medical treatment during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08 at Fort Johnson, La. on May 30, 2025. Role 1 includes initial trauma care and forward resuscitation, not including surgical care. The 294th MCAS is operating the JRTC Aid Station Rear (JASR) which provides 24/7 care, delivering immediate treatment for illnesses and injuries.