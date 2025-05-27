Coast Guard drawbridge PSA (no music)

Lt. Guerschom Etienne explaining Coast Guard drawbridge operations and changes in port conditions at Base Miami Beach, May 30, 2025. Drawbridge operations are impacted by tropical storms and hurricanes which can result in closures. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)
