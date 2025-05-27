Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard drawbridge PSA (music)

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Lt. Guerschom Etienne explaining Coast Guard drawbridge operations and changes in port conditions at Base Miami Beach, May 30, 2025. Drawbridge operations are impacted by tropical storms and hurricanes which can result in closures. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 16:14
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    USCG
    Florida
    hurricanes
    port conditions
    Drawbridge

