    QUART B-roll: ACVs embark, conduct qualifications aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles attached to 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion, 1st Marine Division, embark and conduct qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 28, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964784
    VIRIN: 250528-M-AS577-4001
    Filename: DOD_111037504
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN

    ACV, USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), Interoperability, QUART, Amphibious

