    250601-N-EB670-2002.mp4

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Troy Davis 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) return to Naval Station Norfolk, following an eight-month deployment with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG). The HSTCSG operated across U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, conducting combat operations in the Red Sea and exercises with NATO Allies. While deployed, HSTCSG completed more than 13,000 sorties and 25,000 flight hours, and the ships sailed over 240,000 nautical miles combined. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Troy Davis)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 17:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964783
    VIRIN: 250601-N-EB670-2002
    Filename: DOD_111037497
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

