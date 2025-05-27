U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, embark on the Amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry while amphibious combat vehicles attached to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st MARDIV, conduct nighttime qualifications during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964781
|VIRIN:
|250530-M-AS577-3001
|PIN:
|3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111037458
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|USS HARPERS FERRY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, QUART: 3/1 embarks Harpers Ferry, ACVs conduct nighttime qualifications, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
