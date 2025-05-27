Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART: ACVs Splash from USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles attached to 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion, 1st Marine Division, splash off the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) for certification qualifications during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964780
    VIRIN: 250529-M-AS577-3001
    PIN: 3001
    Filename: DOD_111037457
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

