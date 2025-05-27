Citizen-Soldiers of the 16-hundreth Explosive Ordinance Disposal Company, of the One-90th Engineer Battalion, of the One-0h-1st Troop Command, of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, disposed of unserviceable Puerto Rico Air National Guard munitions at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, May 30, 2025.
|05.30.2025
|06.01.2025 15:46
|Package
|964773
|250530-A-MM593-1157
|DOD_111037202
|00:00:36
|CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, PR
|1
|1
