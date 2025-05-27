Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ammo Demo

    CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, PUERTO RICO

    05.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Citizen-Soldiers of the 16-hundreth Explosive Ordinance Disposal Company, of the One-90th Engineer Battalion, of the One-0h-1st Troop Command, of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, disposed of unserviceable Puerto Rico Air National Guard munitions at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, May 30, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 15:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964773
    VIRIN: 250530-A-MM593-1157
    Filename: DOD_111037202
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ammo Demo, by SSG Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Troop Command
    1600 EOD
    Siempre Presente
    190th EN BN
    Camp Santiago Joint Training Center

