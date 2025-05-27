Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    335th Change of Command April 2025

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Clark 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    On April 26, 2025, the 335th Signal Command conducted a change of command ceremony today, as Major Martha Solorio assumed command from the outgoing Lieutenant Colonel Monique Cruceta. We extend our sincere gratitude to Ltc. Cruceta for her leadership and warmly welcome Maj. Solorio.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 07:00
    Length: 00:30:16
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

