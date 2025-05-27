On April 26, 2025, the 335th Signal Command conducted a change of command ceremony today, as Major Martha Solorio assumed command from the outgoing Lieutenant Colonel Monique Cruceta. We extend our sincere gratitude to Ltc. Cruceta for her leadership and warmly welcome Maj. Solorio.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 07:00
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|964770
|VIRIN:
|250426-A-XP153-4083
|Filename:
|DOD_111037151
|Length:
|00:30:16
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 335th Change of Command April 2025, by SFC Steven Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
