4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment Balkan Sentinel Company STX Reel

U.S. Soldiers participate in the exercise Balkan Sentinel alongside Bulgarian forces at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, May 30, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, is linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a company from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. The FLF is one of eight battlegroups contributing to NATO’s forward presence and is hosted by Bulgaria, with Italy being the framework nation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)



“Slugger” by Avery Berman and William Manning is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com