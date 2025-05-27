5th ANGLICO | HRST Tower

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964766" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct helicopter rope suspension techniques training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 14, 2025. The HSRT training prepares Marines to navigate difficult terrain and insert rapidly into contested areas through rappelling and fast-rope descents. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza) The video contains a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe stock: Chill Positive Jazz performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com