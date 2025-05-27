Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th ANGLICO | HRST Tower

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct helicopter rope suspension techniques training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 14, 2025. The HSRT training prepares Marines to navigate difficult terrain and insert rapidly into contested areas through rappelling and fast-rope descents. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza) The video contains a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe stock: Chill Positive Jazz performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 19:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964766
    VIRIN: 250530-M-YL383-1001
    Filename: DOD_111036822
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO | HRST Tower, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    HRST
    expeditionary
    5th Anglico
    Training
    III MEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download