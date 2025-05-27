Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART: Gunnery Sgt. Galcik interview

    USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.29.2025

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eric Galcik, a platoon sergeant assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conducts an on-camera interview after amphibious combat vehicle qualifications aboard the amphibious landing dock ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) as part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 21:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 964765
    VIRIN: 250530-M-AS577-4001
    Filename: DOD_111036816
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN

    ACV, USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), Qualifications, QUART, Amphibious

