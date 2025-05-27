QUART: Gunnery Sgt. Galcik interview

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eric Galcik, a platoon sergeant assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conducts an on-camera interview after amphibious combat vehicle qualifications aboard the amphibious landing dock ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) as part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
