Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard's 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion perform a flyover before the Nashville Soccer Club game in Nashville, Tenn., May 31, 2025. The Tennessee National Guard was recognized multiple times throughout the event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 19:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964764
    VIRIN: 250531-Z-HE111-1588
    Filename: DOD_111036759
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts flyover, by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tennessee National Guard, Army National Guard, Aviation, Flyover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download