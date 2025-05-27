Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Makinzee Nichols Army250 Shout-out

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl 

    734th Regional Support Group

    Sgt. Makinzee Nichols, a combat medic specialist with the 294th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), 109th Medical Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard gives an Army 250th birthday shoutout during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08 at Fort Johnson, La. on May 30, 2025. The 294th MCAS is operating the JRTC Aid Station Rear (JASR) which provides 24/7 Role 1 care, delivering immediate treatment for illnesses and injuries.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 17:35
    Category: Greetings
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Makinzee Nichols Army250 Shout-out, by SFC William Prahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ARMY250

