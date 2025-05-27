U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of C. Co. 7-158th Aviation Regiment conduct casualty hoist training during Mojave Falcon 2025 at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., May 30. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Heath Doppke/79th Theater Sustainment Command)
|05.30.2025
|05.31.2025 16:57
|Video Productions
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
