    Casualty Hoist Training

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heath Doppke  

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of C. Co. 7-158th Aviation Regiment conduct casualty hoist training during Mojave Falcon 2025 at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., May 30. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Heath Doppke/79th Theater Sustainment Command)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964762
    VIRIN: 250530-A-TQ452-1001
    Filename: DOD_111036682
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Casualty Hoist Training, by SSG Heath Doppke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSTX
    armyreserve
    usarmyreserve
    Beallyoucanbe
    twicethecitizen
    MojaveFalcon25

