Behind the Scenes at Rumbling Bald: Quality Assurance in Action with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Quality Assurance (QA) observes debris removal operations at the Rumbling Bald site in Western North Carolina, May, 30 2025. QA personnel play a vital role in the Corps’ mission by ensuring debris is collected, transported, and processed in accordance with safety and environmental standards (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 16:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964761
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-FB511-3504
|Filename:
|DOD_111036672
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
