    Behind the Scenes at Rumbling Bald: Quality Assurance in Action with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Quality Assurance (QA) observes debris removal operations at the Rumbling Bald site in Western North Carolina, May, 30 2025. QA personnel play a vital role in the Corps’ mission by ensuring debris is collected, transported, and processed in accordance with safety and environmental standards (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 16:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964761
    VIRIN: 250530-A-FB511-3504
    Filename: DOD_111036672
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    quality assurance
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

