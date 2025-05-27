Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU | NEO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), conduct a non-combatant evacuation operation training scenario during Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise, aboard the San Antonio while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 28, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWOARG shipping, conducts training in support of various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 20:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964760
    VIRIN: 250528-M-VB488-1001
    Filename: DOD_111036586
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU | NEO, by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22d MEU, USN, USMC, USS San Antonio, Osprey, NEO,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download