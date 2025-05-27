U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), conduct a non-combatant evacuation operation training scenario during Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise, aboard the San Antonio while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 28, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWOARG shipping, conducts training in support of various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 20:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964760
|VIRIN:
|250528-M-VB488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111036586
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 22nd MEU | NEO, by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
