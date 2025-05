86th IBCT (MTN) Soldiers Conduct Air Assault Training in Greece

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), headquartered in the Vermont Army National Guard, participate in air assault training with UH-60 and CH-47 Chinook helicopters during Immediate Response 25 May 30, 2025 at Petrochori Army Base, Greece. Air assault it the movement of ground-based military forces by vertical take-off and landing aircraft. The transportation tactic may used to support the seizure of key terrain that is not fully secured.

As part of DEFENDER 25 U.S. troops join NATO Allied and partner nations to build readiness, strengthen deterrence, and demonstrate the ability to rapidly deploy combat power across Europe. (U.S. Army b-roll by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)