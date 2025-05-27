Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th IBCT (MTN) Soldiers Conduct Air Assault Training in Greece

    PETROCHORI ARMY BASE, GREECE., GREECE

    05.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), headquartered in the Vermont Army National Guard, participate in air assault training with UH-60 and CH-47 Chinook helicopters during Immediate Response 25 May 30, 2025 at Petrochori Army Base, Greece. Air assault it the movement of ground-based military forces by vertical take-off and landing aircraft. The transportation tactic may used to support the seizure of key terrain that is not fully secured.
    As part of DEFENDER 25 U.S. troops join NATO Allied and partner nations to build readiness, strengthen deterrence, and demonstrate the ability to rapidly deploy combat power across Europe. (U.S. Army b-roll by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 14:18
    Location: PETROCHORI ARMY BASE, GREECE., GR

    DefenderEurope, StrongerTogether, ImmediateResponse, 86th IBCT (MTN)

