    86th IBCT (MTN) Soldiers Conduct Sling Load in Greece

    PETROCHORI ARMY BASE, GREECE

    05.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Soldiers of the 186th Brigade support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, participate in sling load training with UH-60 Black Hawk at Petrochori Army Base, Greece. As part of #DefenderEurope, U.S. troops join @NATO Allied and partner nations to build readiness. strengthen deterrence, and demonstrate the ability to rapidly deploy combat power across Europe.

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    (U.S. Army b-roll by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 250530-A-BA489-1002
    Location: PETROCHORI ARMY BASE, GR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th IBCT (MTN) Soldiers Conduct Sling Load in Greece, by SSG Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DefenderEurope, StrongerTogether, ImmediateResponse, 86th IBCT (MTN)

