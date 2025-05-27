Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU | NEO During ARGMEUEX

    MARINE CORPS BASE STONE BAY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a simulated non-combatant evacuation operation as part of Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise, at Marine Corps Base Stone Bay, North Carolina, May 28, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWOARG shipping, conducts various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 20:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964752
    VIRIN: 250528-M-HC655-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_111036395
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE STONE BAY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU | NEO During ARGMEUEX, by Cpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    22d MEU
    CLB 26
    NEO
    ARGMEUEX
    VMM 263 (REIN)

