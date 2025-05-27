Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Battalion, 6th Infantry conducts Company STX in Bulgaria Regiment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOREN TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    05.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers participate in the exercise Balkan Sentinel alongside Bulgarian forces at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, May 30, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, is linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a company from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. The FLF is one of eight battlegroups contributing to NATO’s forward presence and is hosted by Bulgaria, with Italy being the framework nation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964748
    VIRIN: 250530-A-BK800-1421
    Filename: DOD_111036360
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: KOREN TRAINING AREA, BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry conducts Company STX in Bulgaria Regiment, by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps
    ImmediateResponse25
    Defender25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download