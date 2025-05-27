U.S. Soldiers participate in the exercise Balkan Sentinel alongside Bulgarian forces at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, May 30, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, is linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a company from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. The FLF is one of eight battlegroups contributing to NATO’s forward presence and is hosted by Bulgaria, with Italy being the framework nation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 13:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964748
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-BK800-1421
|Filename:
|DOD_111036360
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|KOREN TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry conducts Company STX in Bulgaria, by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.